Tamron Hall Talks To Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms About 2 Chainz And Tyler Perry’s Plans To Potentially Reopen Businesses

On today’s episode of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron speaks with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who has clashed with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp over his decision to reopen select businesses while she continues to urge people to stay home. During the interview, among other topics, Tamron asked the mayor about recent reports that two prominent Atlanta celebrities, 2 Chainz and Tyler Perry, planned to reopen their respective Atlanta businesses.

As we reported last week, 2 Chainz, who owns two restaurants in Atlanta, initially planned to reopen his eateries in hopes of bringing back the nearly 80% of his staff currently laid off. He ultimately reconsidered and decided to offer customers take-out only for now.

The mayor spoke about 2 Chainz decision saying,

“I know that 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha have a loving heart for our community that really is unparalleled. So I know for them when he talks about laying off 80% of his employees, there are faces and there are families that go along with that. But I was so glad that he reached out to me and told me that he would not be opening because he is listening to reason and logic and what he is saying is that I am not going to risk putting my employees in harm’s way because we are opening up too soon. There will be a day when we’ll get back to business as usual and we will be able to go to restaurants and embrace each other again. We just aren’t there yet.”

It’s so good to have Keisha in Atlanta to shepherd residents on not falling victim to policies that are not in the best interest of their health and well being.

Tyler Perry is also considering reopening Tyler Perry Studios — but only with the Mayor’s blessing and also taking precautions like having the cast and crew live on site during productions.

