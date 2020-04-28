Natural Hot Girl Ish: Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her 4A Quarantine Coils & Kinks

Megan Thee Stallion is on her real (natural) hot girl ish and her protective styles have her hair POPPIN’.

The quarantined rapper is showing off her natural curls and kinks and fans are ECSTATIC. Our favorite Houston hottie shared on Instagram a pic of her copiously curly hair captioned; “Lol I feel naked with out my wig😂😂😂.”

The post garnered comments from Chloe and Halle who told Hot Girl Meg; “Oh my goodness you are so so so stunning” and Naomi Campbell who added; “You don’t need it beauty , Gorgeous without 💖💖💖”

Megan is indeed gorgeous without her Lonzo Arnold/Jonathan Wright styled wigs and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her natural hair. She previously went wig-less while rocking a bun in her backyard….

and during a trip to Jamaica, Hot Girl Meg’s natural curl pattern was in full effect.

Thee Hottie 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yuG0EBzOYW — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 18, 2019

Some fans think Meg’s curl pattern is 3C while others say it’s 4A—either way, her copious curls are full and healthy.

In addition to rocking her natural hair, Meg’s been rocking a fresh face. The “Savage” savant has been baring her butter-soft skin on the ‘gram.

Isn’t she gorgeous???

Other celebs who’ve rocked their natural hair as of late Angela Simmons, Ciara, Beyonce and most recently Cardi B.

What do YOU think about all-natural Megan Thee Stallion?