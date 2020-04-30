Love At First DM: Yo Gotti Shoots YET ANOTHER Shot At Angela Simmons

Yo Gotti continuously shooting his shot at Angela Simmons unsuccessfully pic.twitter.com/SiRNtAb5sn — #LiveIntentionally (@RobIsRandomAF_6) April 30, 2020

It’s been four (F O U R) years since Yo Gotti let the whole world know he’s crushing on wholesome Rap royal Angela Simmons in a classic did-he-really-just-say-that-out-loud?-moment that set the tone for several respectable yet unsuccessful attempts to win her heart.

Luckily for Gotti, we all want him to succeed on his tireless quest that continued when he commented “I think you’re perfect” on the above post in a bold half-court shot currently fueling swoons from the love-loving ladies across social media.

Angela Simmons anytime Yo Gotti expresses his love for her: pic.twitter.com/qLinUlZRi5 — Yaya’s Knife (@womanlyjay) April 30, 2020

