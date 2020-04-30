Yo Gotti Shoots YET ANOTHER Shot At Forever Crush Angela Simmons
Love At First DM: Yo Gotti Shoots YET ANOTHER Shot At Angela Simmons
It’s been four (F O U R) years since Yo Gotti let the whole world know he’s crushing on wholesome Rap royal Angela Simmons in a classic did-he-really-just-say-that-out-loud?-moment that set the tone for several respectable yet unsuccessful attempts to win her heart.
View this post on Instagram
She’s not perfect , her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack …. Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally… because if she didn’t who would ? She is me . And I am her … My strength is rooted deeper than the surface . I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you stand with it . It’s not easy . But it’s worth it. You are worth it. You don’t have to be what anyone( society) tells you to be. You can be YOU freely. There’s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman ! Built not Bought #BNB #DoWhatMakesYouHappy #WalkingInMyPurpose @purpose_app 🌟
Luckily for Gotti, we all want him to succeed on his tireless quest that continued when he commented “I think you’re perfect” on the above post in a bold half-court shot currently fueling swoons from the love-loving ladies across social media.
Peep the (hilarious) Twitter chatter over Yo Gotti shooting yet another shot at forever crush Angela Simmons on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.