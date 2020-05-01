R&Beef: The History Of Brandy And Monica’s 20-Year Feud

The whole world is gathering around their computers and phones to tune into Versuz battles where musicians play the hits and challenge one another for music superstar greatness. We’ve seen Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon and more. This has all prompted us to want more hits and more face-offs. The one that people are requesting the most now it seems is Brandy vs. Monica.

While that would be a marvelous matchup we doubt it’ll happen. Why? Because, well, for the past 22 years Brandy and Monica have had a Cold War feud that just would not relent. The two divas fought as kids and have been trading barbs ever since.

How did this start? Where are they now? What has happened along the way?

Hit the flip to see the whole history.