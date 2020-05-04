Quarantine Cuties: Chloe x Halle Show Us How To Make The Perfect Vegan Smoothie [Video]

With a mentor like Beyoncé, it’s no wonder Chloe x Halle are vegan.

Chloe and Halle Bailey hooked up with MTV to give fans a tutorial on how to make the perfect vegan smoothie to keep our health in tip-top shape during the quarantine. Sure, a lot of us have been eating everything in site over these past couple of months, but starting the day with a smoothie like this balances all of that out…right?

The “The Kids Are Alright” singers have put their fans to being vegan before, tweeting in early 2019, “who wants to be vegan with us? this can make a huge difference in how you feel mentally x spiritually x it helps our beautiful planet!!” Now, they’re finally letting us in on one of their favorite recipes to stay fit.

The perfect vegan smoothie, as told by Chloe x Halle, includes fresh ingredients like raspberries, almond milk, blueberries, and an apple. Adding some agave nectar, ice, and vegan protein powder makes the smoothie a little bit sweeter while also making sure you get all the nutrients you need, all in one place.

Check out the video down below to see Chloe x Halle’s recipe for the perfect vegan smoothie.