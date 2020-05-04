For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kash Doll Gives Us A Home Tour & Shares Her Quarantine Morning Routine [Video]

With everyone being stuck inside for the foreseeable future, fans are looking to their favorite companies to produce interesting video content to keep us occupied while we save the world by sitting at home. Luckily for us, celebrities are in the same exact boat (minus the obvious riches they have to keep them warm at night) which means they’re just as bored as us, ready to make some entertainment for those in the market.

During the quarantine, ELLE has turned to their “Waking Up With” series to show fans how certain celebrities are navigating through their day in the current climate. While a series like this may have showcased a jam-packed schedule a few months ago, things for these once-busy celebrities are now looking pretty chill. Kash Doll was the latest to showcase her morning routine with ELLE, letting her supporters know what she does every morning during the quarantine.

After waking up to her own song and brushing her teeth, the rapper gives us a whole house tour so we can really get a good idea of how she’s spending her days inside. We also get a good look at her skincare routine, the inside of her shower, and what she likes to eat before her morning workout.

Check out the video down below to see what Kash Doll does every morning: