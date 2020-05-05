Sayonara 50 Cynt?! People Think THIS Proves That Cynthia Bailey’s Been Booted From #RHOA

Rumors are swirling that a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast shakeup is in the works. During this season Cynthia Bailey was seen clashing with NeNe Leakes and accepting a marriage proposal from Mike Hill. Still, reports have surfaced that her storyline wasn’t enough to keep on her on board and she’s been booted from #RHOA.

The rumor first surfaced on Tamara Tattles, the same site that broke the news of Kenya Moore’s secret Marc Daly marriage. TT reports that a source told them that “Cynthia is gone” but added that she was later offered a reduced role. The site also claimed that Cynthia is being “Vicki Gunvalsoned.” In case you don’t know what that means; Vicki Gunvalson of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” was unceremoniously booted from the California franchise after 14 seasons.

“UPDATED! SOURCE says It’s not a done deal. CEO of the production company called her and asked her if she would be interested in taking a friend or reduced role of some sort if that is all she was offered,” reports Tamara Tattles. “At a much lower rate. She said she would have to see the offer before determining. And to clarify, she did not quit. She is being Vicki Gunvalsoned.”

Oh bwoy.

Prior to the firing rumor, Cynthia confirmed that she wants to move to the West Coast to be with her husband-to-be so maybe it was a mutual decision between her and execs to leave the ATL show?

“I’m in L.A. now. This is Mike’s city,” said Cynthia previously on Watch What Happens Live. I spend a lot of time in L.A., and yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married. I love Lake Bailey, and so does Mike, but I think I would be in L.A. more full-time.”

