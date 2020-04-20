RHOA: Kenya Releases Receipts To ‘Prove’ That Shamea Convo, Porsha’s Prob Still Skeptical

Kenya Moore is doing her best to clear the air. During Sunday’s #RHOA finale, Porsha told NeNe that she felt shaded by Kenya’s comments to her friend Shamea at a recent event.

In case you missed it Kenya alleged that when Shamea was pregnant, she texted her after her water broke and Kenya volunteered to take her to the hospital. Sounds innocent enough, right?

Well her comments included some maybe shade towards Shamea’s bestie Porsha.

“I remember you [Shamea] texted me, and you were like ‘I think my water broke’ and I said, ‘Do you need me to come to the hospital?’ …I don’t know where Porsha was…I think Porsha was doing something else…working that day,” Kenya said to Shamea and the group, during the charity event.

Kenya’s since denied that she was being shady and said Shamea called her, not the other way around.

She called me so that’s a question for Shamea. I have nothing to do with their relationship clearly they love each other. To infer that means “I don’t care for her”…that’s a reach sweetie. Thanks for your input. https://t.co/5cxuNNTqav — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 13, 2020

According to Porsha however, it was indeed a dig and she didn’t appreciate Kenya’s comments. Porsha also alleged that Shamea actually told her that Kenya’s story was a lie.

“This girl is making it look like I don’t even care for my best friend who’s the closest to me,” said Porsha. “I was like, ‘Damn, why would Shamea call her?’ So I’m really feelin’ a little way, but [I kept my face straight],” Porsha stated. “Later on, Shamea walked up to me, pissed. She said, ‘I did not call that girl when my water broke.”

Hmmmmmmm.

According to Kenya, that’s simply untrue and she produced an RHOA receipt in the form of a text.

“I supported Shamea & Porsha throughout their entire pregnancy OFF CAMERA. I was pregnant & panicked when I got the text about her water,” Kenya captioned a screenshot of their text exchange.

In it, you can clearly see that Kenya was texting Shamea about having hiccups during pregnancy and Shamea told her afterward that her “[amniotic] sac might be leaking.”

I supported Shamea & Porsha throughout their entire pregnancy OFF CAMERA. I was pregnant & panicked when I got the text about her water. We were all GREAT friends 2each other. The intimacy we shared was sacred& we all had beautiful babies. God is good. #RHOA #receipts pic.twitter.com/LM5AQAVkSD — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 20, 2020

Fans are pointing out that the texts do NOT show that Shamea texted Kenya when her water broke and instead show that Kenya initiated the entire conversation.

This is not proof that she sent you a text first. You were having general conversation and she mentioned she was walking into the office. REACH!!! This receipt needs a refund! pic.twitter.com/ww3d99ROOC — Elle ♌️ (@Elle_Jaysss) April 20, 2020

Thats not the same as making it like someones water broke and they called you and said “omg its time my water broke” like you made it at the brunch 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Carmen Renee 👑 (@CarmenReneeXO) April 20, 2020

Ooop! Whose side are YOU on in this petty pregnancy text debacle???

