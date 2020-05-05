“Go To School, Pu**y”: Rudy Gobert Responds To Twitch Troll Who Thanked Him For Spreading COVID-19 In The NBA

Rudy Gobert is over hearing about spreading the coronavirus to some of his friends in the NBA.

A video surfaced on Monday, which shows the baller confronting a troll who commented in his Twitch stream, blaming him for bringing COVID-19 to the NBA. According to multiple Twitter users, the fan (whose tag is “gbgator”) commented, “thanks for starting the coronavirus in the NBA dumb*ss.”

Gobert’s response? “Hey, gabo, gato, gator…Go to school, pu**y.”

Back in early March, when all of this news about the coronavrius still seemed like a weird fever dream, Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, which is what eventually led to the cancelation of the entire NBA season. Prior to being diagnosed, it was reported that Gobert was “careless in the locker room” along with video footage surfacing of Rudy touching every single microphone possible to spread germs during a press conference.

Not only that, tt’s also been reported that since they both tested positive, his behavior beforehand has strained his relationship with fellow Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell. Since his carelessness, Gobert has issued a public apology and is reportedly working on repairing his relationship with Mitchell after insiders claimed their relationship is “unsalvageable.”