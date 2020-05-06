NEXT CALLER: Trina Succinctly Shuts Down ‘Cockroach’ Khia’s Hopes For An IG Battle ‘You Are Beneath Me!’

The Baddest B**** heard the rumblings of a certain Thug Misses who wants to battle her—and she’s asking for the “NEXT CALLER.”

In April, Khia hinted that she could beat Trina in a VERZUZ IG Battle much like the previous Teddy Riley VS. Babyface and the forthcoming Jill Scott VS. Erykah Badu. For some reason, the clip recirculated this week and folks commented that the “My Neck, My Back” rapper was dismally delusional.

“Who wanna try me like that?” said Khia. “I got 285 hits to put on your a**.”

Khia wants to have a HIT battle with Trina on #VERZUZ 💀 pic.twitter.com/LuA9EgnycM — BoochieKitty Flynn (@stawpfeenin) May 5, 2020

According to Trina herself, the battle will NEVER happen in part because she’s “royalty” and can’t be bothered by a “bum” like Khia. She also added that Khia doesn’t enough hits to go up against her.

“Everybody knows me, I’m a queen. This is called ‘royalty’ over here,” said Trina on her radio show. “I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me and nobody that’s not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything. So when you girls or whatever you want to be are calling my name talking ’bout you want to battle, make sure you have 10 hits,” she added. “Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you’re on my level if you think you can go toe-to-toe with me because you can not.”

In case you’re not well versed in this Floridian beef, Trina and Khia have had issues for 20 years dating back to Trina’s track “”Da Baddest B****.” According to Khia she wrote Trina’s hit and was never credited. Since then Trina’s called Khia a “cockroach” and Khia’s continuously dissed Trina on multiple platforms like Queen’s Court.

“You is not the baddest b***, you do not have more hits than me, you do not look better than me!” Khia previously said on Queen’s Court. “All you do is try to make friends with b***s in the industry. If I’m a roach, then you’re a bed bug. You’ve been infecting people’s beds for many, many, many, years. Bassett Hound looking b***, don’t you ever try to come for the queen. You done been in the game 17 years and you ain’t won nothing but a disease. […] “Did you ever tell anybody why you put out a diss record on me? While you trying to act like you’re the Diamond Princess and got everybody thinking I’m hating on you, I had to show you that ‘no b****’, I don’t have to go through you, I’m gonna go through Trick [Daddy].”

In MY opinion, Khia has BOPS, and Trina has HITS so it’s quite clear who would’ve been victorious.

What do YOU think about Trina destroying Khia’s hopes for an IG Battle??? Some people are DEF team Khia in all this.

Would YOU have tuned in to their battle???