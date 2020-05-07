What Had Happened Was: Teddy Riley Explains Babyface Battle Technical Difficulties To DL Hughley [Video]

Teddy Riley and his recent battle with Babyface might have been the best form of entertainment offered to the world in the weird times we are enduring. The battle gained so much attention it broke Instagram, forcing some users to find other methods besides their phone to view it. The thing is, this was the second time they tried to pull this off and the first time was met already with “old head” jokes and the best Babyface memes you could possibly want.

Until now, Riley has been hush about what caused the audio issues that plagued their competition. During the first battle, he consistently had audio feedback and even the most casual listeners knew it was because he was trying to do too much, so the interference was coming from his end. Not only that, but he had a full production taking place at Tyler Perry Studios.

Recently, Teddy Riley was the guest on DL Hughley’s new show, DL Uncut. On the episode in question, he finally opens up about the experience of going one on one with baby, his reaction to seeing over 500,000 people trying to watch, and what actually happened with his audio issues the first time.

You can watch the entire first episode of “DL Uncut” here.