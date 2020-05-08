One Wish Split: Princess Love Officially Files For Divorce From Ray J

Princess Love is officially over her Ray J marriage and has filed for a divorce as confirmed by a TMZ report.

The 35-year-old mother of two filed the divorce documents Tuesday in a Los Angeles County Superior Court. The divorce filing is not a total shocker since Princess has been straight-forward about being finished with the marriage despite Ray J’s supposed efforts to reconcile. The singer revealed in a recent interview with PageSix that he had been living separately from Princess and their children for weeks because Princess prefers him to “quarantine” for 14 days at a time to protect the family from coronavirus. He’s been staying at a nearby hotel, 10 minutes from home.

Back in November, Princess accused her famous hubby of abandoning her in a Las Vegas hotel room to party with strippers and escorts in a nearby suite. At the time, Princess was LIVID, asking for help on social media. During the blow out she was pregnant with their son, Epik, and caring from their toddler daughter, Melody. For months, the couple was at odds over the scenario even airing out their issue on camera for the Zeus Network series.

During the face-to-face conversation, Princess told Ray J that she didn’t love him anymore.

Ray J and Princess wed back in August of 2016 and have two children together. Did you think she would actually pull the plug?