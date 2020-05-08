Is You Or Ain’t You?? Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj Teased Her Maybe Pregnancy

NICKI IS PREGNANT OMFG WHAAAAAAAT CONGRATS TO HER QUEEEEEEN pic.twitter.com/n0dYbv2sur — Alexia🏹🌼 (@getawaycaryntcd) May 7, 2020

We don’t know if Nicki Minaj is actually pregnant or just really, really bored after teasing common pregnancy symptoms to her 20 million Twitter followers in a very on brand sequence of events that sent her rabid stans into a frenzy.

However, we DO know that she’s been tirelessly promoting her “Say So (Remix)” with Doja Cat (to hopefully snatch that #1 spot from Meg & Bey) and could possibly be preggo with a new project based on our brief field trip into Barb Twitter.

Either way, we’re all still waiting for confirmation from the married rapper who recently swatted away rumors that she split with oft-slandered husband Kenny just months into their bizarre marriage.

nicki might b preggo fr WAIT- pic.twitter.com/JwJ3G84CYB — Cee🧸. (@cenazolanski) May 7, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki’s maybe pregnancy on the flip.