Rainbow Swirled Snitchling Tekashi 6ix9ine Shatters IG Live Record, Stirs Up Twitter Hysteria

Imagine a popular rapper-turned-snitch (in this case, Tekashi 6ix9ine) getting out of prison and immediately shattering Tory Lanez‘s IG Live record (300K) with 2 million viewers during an unprecedented pandemic.

If that seems impossible in today’s anti-snitch era, it probably was before it actually happened today and sent the whole entire internet into a tailspin.

On one side, we have solid rappers like Meek Mill fighting against letting the rainbow swirled snitchling back into the culture and on the other a clout-thirsty army of dweebs who could care less about him breaking street code

At this point, we’re stuck in an unprecedented crisis within an unprecedented crisis that stirred up all sorts of Twitter chaos.

