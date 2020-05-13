Toxic King Returns: Future Announces His New Album “High Off Life” Releases This Friday

Future started 2020 off with a bang by dropping his Drake-assisted single, “Life Is Good” along with a creative video shot by Director X, also featuring a pop-up shop in Atlanta of the “Hotlanta” restaurant from the visual. The single is already four times platinum and has consistently been a stand out track of 2020 thus far. Shortly after, he was gracious enough to bless us with the remix, which featured verses from some of the hottest rappers in the world right now, Lil Baby and DaBaby, which instantly had fans split on which version they preferred.

Many thought a new Future album was on the horizon following those releases, but then, coronavirus came along and people thought it wouldn’t happen. Now, however, with many states reopening and summer on the horizon, our toxic king is back to save us.

Future announced that his new album “High Off Life” will drop this Friday, May 15. Future has already been in the headlines this week for his latest fatherhood news and paternity case, but fans would say, “Who cares?! It’s time for the music!”

His new album will feature the 2020 hip-hop dream team consisting of Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert. The project will also feature an impressive 20 songs for our enjoyment–but also, to finesse streaming numbers and bank account results…but hey, the more music the better.