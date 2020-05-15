Mas Muerte, Por Favor! Fans Want More Annalise After The Twisty-Turny, TERRORIZING #HTGAWMFinale

That moment when you realize #HTGAWM is TONIGHT, but then you also realize it’s the #HTGAWMFinale…. 😃😩😭 pic.twitter.com/Q5919TAaHj — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 14, 2020

It’s REALLY over???? “SPANISH Wes” is alive??? Annalise really DID die—but later??? How does Laurel look decrepit while COLIVER look like salt and peppery deliciousness??

Those are the questions being asked after last night’s series finale of “How To Get Away With Murder.” The Viola Davis driven-drama ended after six seasons on a bloody but satisfying high note and Twitter went WILD with reactions.

SPOILERS AHEAD:

During last night’s series finale wigs were blown back and scalps were left BARE as Pete Nowalk’s Shondaland production tied up loose ends and killed off two main characters. Annalise WON her murder trial and was exonerated of all charges after giving a soul-stirring speech about “taking off her mask.”

“I’m ambitious, black, bisexual, angry, sad, strong, sensitive, scared, fierce, talented, exhausted—and I am at your mercy,” said Annalise to jurors.

"What I am, is a survivor" #HTGAWMFinale pic.twitter.com/SmhXjS2guy — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) May 15, 2020

As hooting and hollering ensued amid the not-guilty verdict, viewers knew gloom would soon come and someone wearing gray would be gunned down.

And while watchers just KNEW it’d be Annalise—it turned out to be Governor Birkhead who was assassinated by Frank, who was then shot by security detail and died in his Bonnie’s arms. Then in a mega twist, viewers noticed that the blood on Bonnie’s shirt wasn’t Frank’s—it was HER OWN and she died in the arms of a hysterical (expertly acted out) Annalise.

Later we finally got answers about that flash-forward of Annalise’s funeral. Anna did indeed die—but years later of natural causes and Wes wasn’t actually at her funeral at all. Instead, it was Laurel and Wes’ son Christopher who was a spitting image of his dad and like his mom, fluent in Spanish. “Spanish Wes” then went on to become a lawyer, mentored by Annalise, and the series ended with Christopher following in her footsteps and teaching his first class (of course) titled “How to Get Away With Murder.”

A new class is in session. #HTGAWMFinale pic.twitter.com/s0WQGWSYw9 — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) May 15, 2020

After it all ended Viola Davis thanked visionary Shonda Rhimes for her Shondaland leadership…

and she thanked the show’s creator Pete Nowalk for writing “boldy and fearlessly” while being inclusive of ALL people.

“we THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!! You are an innovator. “There is only one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come.” #HTGAWM, wrote Viola.

As for the fans, they couldn’t stop talking about how well buttoned up the finale turned out and joked that they couldn’t get over the introduction of “Spanish Wes.”

Me when I realized who Spanish Wes really was 🤯 #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/UfaPwcUCzx — IMANI (@thebougiecousin) May 15, 2020

It took me too, too, too, long to realize it was Christopher. Why is Wes speaking in Spanish. Why is he still young? Black really doesn't crack. Ohhhh he's a ghost, this is how Laurel remembers him. Oh, that's… he's so grown up. #HTGAWMFinale #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/shpChlsvw7 — the tittle in bearimy. (@AniiKas) May 15, 2020

Fans weren’t the only ones with reactions however, Pete Nowalk himself had some final words.

