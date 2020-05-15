The Saga Continues: ‘The Good Fight’ Renewed For Season Five By CBS All Access

This week, CBS All Access announced the season five order of its hit original series The Good Fight. The show, which is a spin-off of the series The Good Wife, has become an instant favorite. Season four is currently underway with weekly episodes, but thanks to COVID-19, production was brought to a halt. Season four will conclude on Thursday, May 28th.

Julie Mcnamara, the EVP, and Head of Programming discussed the season renewal in a press release.

“THE GOOD FIGHT remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five.”

The show has proven to be the best politically-based show in all of television and with the current administration and its endless antics, The Good Fight will continue to be a safe space for all sides of the political landscape to share a laugh.