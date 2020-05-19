Quamo2020 Married To Medicine’s Miss Quad Says She’d Date NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

A certain “Married To Medicine” star is very busy shooting her shoot. Miss Quad who recently had a quarantined birthday bash has an eligible elected politician in her sights for some post-COVID coupledom. According to the reality star/talk show host, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo would be perfect for her.

Why?

Well because she’s impressed by how he’s handling the pandemic in his state.

“Let me tell you something, the people told me, down to the New York City, that you were very, very single. Now it’s interesting enough that I’m single too,” said Quad.

“And I’m just saying, I’m loving how you’re running the great state of New York. I mean your heart is so big and that’s what I’m most attracted to. I understand you are single and after the quarantine, you’ll be ready to mingle,” she continued.

Not only that, but Quad also assured Gov. Cuomo that she has her own money, no kids, and good credit should he need it to borrow the PPE and hospital beds his state needs.

“Well let me just tell you, you can call me, you can. I have good credit, I don’t have any children and I have my own cointage. And I know you might need the credit because you might be a little extended. I understand, you’ve done a lot for New York.” “You’ve bought ventilators, you’ve bought masks, you’ve got extra hospital beds. I mean you’ve done your thing. So we can use my credit, ok? We got 30 days to pay it off. And I’m not so hard on the eyes either,” she added.

What’s that we hear???? “#Quamo2020???”

The Governor is indeed single, he split from his longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee last fall and was previously married to Kerry Kennedy. Quad’s divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford was finalized last year.

We approve of this message.

Would you be down to see Quad become the First Lady of New York state???