Kenya Moore Comes For Tanya Again, Porsha Gives A Wedding Update, + More Deleted Scenes From “RHOA” Reunion [VIDEO]

By now we’ve seen all kinds of drama from the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion… But it turns out there is plenty more where that came from. Or should we say plenty MOORE? Bravo recently posted deleted scenes from the RHOA reunion and while there is some nice stuff in there — like Porsha Williams giving an update on her relationship with Dennis and their now postponed wedding plans — the bulk of the scenes have lots of Kenya Moore shading and degrading her castmates as usual. Kenya claims to have more tea on Tanya Sam’s fiance Paul Judge and she refuses to move past her issues with Marlo Hampton and she is hanging on to her beef with NeNe as well.

Check out the deleted scenes below:

Kenya was going hard even in the deleted scenes! Do you think she’ll ever get to a point where she’s not at the ready to be messy?