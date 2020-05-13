Body Pos Posterchild: Angela Simmons Talks About Her “Healthy” Perspective On Cellulite And Fat Rolls, “Perfect Is Not Perfect”

In case you ever wondered about Angela Simmons motivation behind her #BuiltNotBought movement, her Purpose app or her ‘kini clad Instagram posts, the reality tv star, producer, entrepreneur is speaking out about her attitude toward her body and what some might consider flaws or imperfections.

“I do not feel any pressure to look a certain in Hollywood or to be a certain size. I’m gonna be who I am,” Simmons told Page Six Style. “I like to look a certain way — but to look a certain way just for me more than anything. Everyone has body goals, but what’s most important for me is just turning that pressure into my own pressure.” Continued the mother of one, “I want people to know ‘perfect’ is not perfect. I looked at myself one day and I said, okay, maybe I have cellulite. Maybe I don’t have this perfect body. But I am perfectly healthy and I love myself, so there’s nothing wrong with embracing a roll.”

What a great attitude to have riiiight? If you’ve been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop” you know that Angela’s sister Vanessa has been sharing her own anxieties about gaining weight and looking good on onscreen this season and Angela has been encouraging to love herself regardless of her size. It’s a theme you’ll find on a lot of her Instagram posts. Hit the flip to see what we mean.