Plot Twist: George Floyd Worked Security With His Killer Derek Chauvin At Local Nightclub For 17 Years, We Got Questions

Last night we were hit so hard with a new detail from the George Floyd murder that it damn near knocked us down.

A KSTP report states that George Floyd and the man who killed him, Derek Chauvin, worked security together at a local club for almost two decades. According to the former owner El Nuevo Rodeo, Maya Santamaria, both of the men were her employees.

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”

17 years. Santamaria says she can’t say for sure if George and Derek knew each other but c’mon. These men collected a check from the same place for 17 years and had NO knowledge of one another. That’s difficult to believe. BOSSIP spoke to a security professional here in Atlanta who told us that he holds a meeting between all bouncers and off-duty cops before every shift. Of course, security protocols can vary from venue to venue but 17 years and they NEVER met one another? We have questions. Lots of them.

“My friend sent me (the video) and said this is your guy who used to work for you and I said, ‘It’s not him.’ And then they did the closeup and that’s when I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s him,'” Santamaria said. “I didn’t recognize George as one of our security guys because he looked really different lying there like that.”

Additionally, there are some unconfirmed reports that officer Tou Thao, the Asian cop who was seen doing absolutely nothing to help George in the video, might just be Derek Chauvin’s f***ing BROTHER-IN-LAW as he is married to a woman named Kellie Chauvin who appears to be Tou’s sister. She is said to have been crown “Mrs. Minnesota America” in 2018 and was the first woman on Hmong descent to do so.

Canyon News reported that a man named Brain Mundon took to Facebook air out the suspected relationship between the fired officers.

Her ancestry corroborates Mundon’s statement, as the Conan Daily reports that Thao is also of Hmong descent. Mrs. Chauvin was born in Laos in 1974, and moved to Thailand before relocating to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1980. On the contrary, a Whitepages profile which might be hers does not support the idea of Chauvin and Thao being relatives. The profile states that she supposedly goes by either “Kelli May Chauvin” or “Kellie May Xiong.” She is related to a “Derek Michael Chauvin,” an exact match to her husband’s name, and Eau Claire is also listed as a past address. However, she is related to a “Tong Va Thao V,” not a “Tou Thao.”

You can take that one with a grain of salt if you want to, but again, WE HAVE QUESTIONS!