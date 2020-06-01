DO BETTER: ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Firing Of 2 Officers In Viral Tasing Video

Atlanta, like many cities across the world, is seeing a wave of peaceful protests in their downtown areas which, at night, has turned to looting by outside parties. To try and keep the peace, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a curfew for Atlanta on both Saturday and Sunday. The problem, however, was that the news of the curfew didn’t come until after protestors were already outside and many of them when asked by WSBTV, CNN, NBC, and 11alive, when asked, had no clue of the curfew whatsoever.

When the clock struck 8:45pm on Saturday, police began to deploy tear gas to push protesters back. While many retreated and went back to their cars, others stayed behind and were swiftly arrested.

Among news coverage on Saturday night, a hot CBS camera captured a black couple being surrounded by police and their car windows being smashed by multiple cops, all while they attempted to leave downtown. When the video begins, the car in front literally had a white couple waving at cameras happily, showing the reality we live in within America that’s causing the protest.

The couple, Spelman’s Taniyah Pilgrim and her boyfriend, Messiah Young from Morehouse, were tased and yanked from the car while other officers flattened their tires. The couple would eventually be taken into custody, leaving viewers around the world demanding answers.

Bodycam footage synced up with the live broadcast of Atlanta police attacking two college students pic.twitter.com/GFBfAAQwwR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 1, 2020

The next day, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms decided to postpone her evening press conference to review bodycam footage before announcing the firing of two of the officers involved due to their use of excessive force. They have been identified as Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, while the other three officers involved have been placed on desk duty pending further investigation.

Breaking News: These are the two officers who were fired by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for tasing and brutally assaulting 2 college students last night. pic.twitter.com/XSWHUBdovT — IG: RahiemShabazz (@rahiemshabazz) June 1, 2020