S#!t Got Real: Atlanta, Minneapolis, Oakland, And Other Major Cities Ignite In Angry Protest In Reaction To #GeorgeFloyd Murder

Last night was one for the history books. Several major American cities when up in flames, angry protests, and violent rebellion in reaction to the viral murder of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin and three of his Minneapolis Police Department colleagues.

While there were certainly many people who came out to peacefully voice their disgust with the current status quo in the “justice system” but the frustration and rage spilled over into fiery chaos, broken windows, and other displays of being tired AF of the current condition of American accountability.

In Atlanta, police cars burned, the CNN building was defaced and damaged, and high-end malls and shopping districts were looted.

Phipps Plaza in Atlanta rn 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Ap16mhAy3 — VON (@_914von) May 30, 2020

In the midst of the uprising, there was one solitary joke that provided the briefest moment of levity…

I AM WEAK 😭😭 atlanta don’t take nun serious 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QIWJ793tb5 — LAYCO (@alayahco) May 30, 2020

In Oakland, banks were broken into and construction equipment was hijacked with many pointing out that white bad actors and provocateurs were responsible for these disruptive acts.

Raw footage of who started the looting in Oakland at Walgreens. Had just seen them three blocks down hitting some other businesses. All prepared with hammers. Don’t let them say different. pic.twitter.com/DZu2t4Np43 — peanut butter cup (@deshawnieboy) May 30, 2020

I can’t make this shit up look what they just hot wired in downtown Oakland 😭 pic.twitter.com/4dugDwJU9k — 🇸🇻🍄 (@1mikedee) May 30, 2020

Someone even stole a car off of a showroom floor.

Somebody in #Oakland got a brand new car last night 😳 pic.twitter.com/0eGLHJP26U — RAPCARTEL (@RAPCARTEL_) May 30, 2020

In Minneapolis, ground zero for the nationwide angst, the second day of rebellion was as tense as the first and also there an Amish sighting.

This coulda went bad so fast. Police positioned behind cars and drew guns at us. We were just walking to our car. All because they was yelling stop but it was inaudible from 2 blocks away. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/8KrZzY8v0l — zellie (@zellieimani) May 30, 2020

The Amish came out yesterday in Minneapolis to join the George Floyd protests. pic.twitter.com/8L4g94l86l — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 30, 2020

In Louisville, Kentucky, police fired shots of rubber bullets and gas pellets at reporters trying to cover the action.

There was a whole lot going on and there will be much more happening if the Governors, Mayors, and District Attornies don’t start taking Black lives seriously. Count on it like you count the hours on a clock.