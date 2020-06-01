“PHILANTHROPY” Virgil Abloh OBLITERATED Online For Donating Less Than The Price Of One Off-White Sock To Protest Bail Funds

As we officially enter the 2020 halfway mark, protesters throughout the country refuse to be silenced as they continue to raise their voices and show up for the Black Lives Matter movement. While a lot of celebrities have come out of the woodwork to support the movement going on right before our eyes, others have disappointed fans with their close-minded, capitalist outlook on the entire situation.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles looters that followed the peaceful protesting ended up hitting a lot of popular streetwear stores including Round Two, The Hundreds, Flight Club, and more. Since Round Two is a place where a lot of celebrities get some of their favorite gear, the owner, Sean Wotherspoon, was at the receiving end of a lot of sympathy for the incredible damage done to his store.

While a lot of us have a hard time sympathizing for someone’s merchandise being stolen when they were going to sell it for a 500% markup anyway, Off-White creator and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh was absolutely devastated. For some reason, while expressing his disdain over the situation, he declared “streetwear” as dead….even though the streetwear has always synonymous with crowds who would support a movement like the one we’re in the middle of now.

Virgil Abloh responds to the break-in at Round Two Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/DHDFTMSnsF — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 31, 2020

Virgil caught a lot of flak for being more concerned with the well-being of millionaires and their stores than Black lives being lost, which seemingly drove him to make a donation toward bail funds for protestors. The only problem? He donated $50.

I know Virgil Abloh is lying to me! Lmao. pic.twitter.com/H9JHTNF8MY — “Aye aye aye” – Larry June (@yoyotrav) June 1, 2020

If you’re familiar with Virgil and his clothing brand Off-White, you already know a pair of his socks coss $110, with other items costing up to thousands of dollars. Something about Abloh donating enough to purchase 3/4ths of one sock really rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, causing a myriad of tweets making fun of his fake activism.

virgil….you’re embarrassing me & my homegirls luv ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I8MRiPdE2E — miski (@musegold) June 1, 2020

Virgil just posted he donated $50 lmao…I can’t believe this is y’all mans. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XZoc3oU6AU — Yuri’ san (@plugyuri) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh can put quotation marks on some clothing but can't put commas on a donation. — 🧛🏿‍♂️LUTHER VANDALS🎤 (@PapiGrego) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh. Creator of Off-White.. Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton donated a measly $50… and y’all want me to feel bad for designer stores getting looted??? — Brie♡ (@bblackbarbiee) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh selling socks that's worth the same as mortgages and said here's $50 my brother fight the power. — Ahmed/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) June 1, 2020

Virgil really played himself by making his whole shtick putting quotation marks around words because it’s the perfect way to mock situations exactly like this.

Thank you for your “generosity,” Mr. Abloh.