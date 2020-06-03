Nice Try! Model Munroe Bergdorf Blasts L’Oréal’s #BLM Post ‘Get Your House In Order’

Like a number of brands, L’Oréal penned a public message showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Like a number of brands, some say they’re looking funny in the light.

Model Munroe Bergdorf made headlines in 2017 when L’Oréal cast her as their first transgender model for their #AllWorthIt U.K. campaign.

Things went sour quickly however when Munroe posted on Facebook about white people’s entire existence “being drenched in racism” in response to the racist Charlottesville protests. Her post read in part;

“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. “Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***. “Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. “Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk. “Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f***** at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears.”

L’Oréal’s swiftly fired Munroe shortly thereafter.

Now in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the makeup conglomerate has released a statement on #BlackLivesMatter that reads;

“L’Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of any kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Wow, such strong words. Also, how much of a commitment to the NAACP are we talking???

According to Munroe, L’Oreals’ solidarity is “fake as a ***” and she blasted them on social media for their alleged performative allyship.

She’s since followed up her message to L’Oréal on Instagram and it’s truly something to read.

