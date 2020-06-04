IyannaDior Black Transwoman Beaten By Mob In Minneapolis Speaks Out ‘I Am Fine’

All black lives matter, trans lives too.

#IyannaDior a black trans woman, was brutally attacked last night in Minneapolis by a crowd of men. Our hearts go out to her, and we pray for her healing 💕 #BLACKTRANSLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/GXM8r4dimy — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 3, 2020

LGBTQ+ activists are calling for justice for a black transwoman brutally beaten by a mob in Minneapolis. Iyanna Dior, 21, was attacked by an angry mob of between 15 to 30 men at a Minneapolis gas station reportedly after a fender bender. A video of the attack is circulating on Twitter.

Iyanna acknowledged the attack on her social media channels and said she’s trying “to process everything that’s going on.”

She’s since gone viral and LGBTQ+ organizers are flooding her with support and calls for donations to her Cash App.

“This violence has got to stop,” Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for HRC’s Transgender Justice Initiative, told Rolling Stone. “All of our hearts should hurt watching the videos of this young trans woman being hit by a group of people. Black lives matter and that includes trans, non-binary, queer, cis and straight Black lives. The time is now for us to make changes through an intersectional lens that includes all Black lives.”

Janet Mock has also spoken out and she’s sending sincere support Iyanna’s way.

“My heart aches for you,” wrote the transgender rights activist and writer. “But we got you sis. You’re gonna heal. You rest now. Let us carry what you can’t right now. You deserve rest and peace. We’re showing the fuck up. Our fight for black lives will not be in sacrifice of you or our sisters. We must stop centering cisgender heterosexual men and their needs. We will not ignore the violence some of these men enact on you, our sisters’ and our siblings’ lives.”

Iyanna herself has also gone live on Instagram to address the situation and give out her new Cash App, $IyannaDIO.

“I appreciate everything that everyone’s done for me, I’m feeling okay, I’m feeling fine,” said Iyanna.

Here’s the most recent LIVE that #IyannaDior posted. Update video on what’s being shared about her old cash app. Video verification this is the cash app to send $ to. @theestallion send to $IyannaDIO pic.twitter.com/0HzhQoZfkt — BlackTransFutures (@BlkTransFutures) June 3, 2020

Iyanna’s beating comes after the death of Tony McDade, a black trans man killed by police in Tallahassee, Florida.

We hope Iyanna and Tony get the justice they deserve.