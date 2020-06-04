Iyanna Dior Update
#IyannaDior Black Transwoman Beaten By Mob In Minneapolis Speaks Out ‘I Am Fine’
All black lives matter, trans lives too.
LGBTQ+ activists are calling for justice for a black transwoman brutally beaten by a mob in Minneapolis. Iyanna Dior, 21, was attacked by an angry mob of between 15 to 30 men at a Minneapolis gas station reportedly after a fender bender. A video of the attack is circulating on Twitter.
Iyanna acknowledged the attack on her social media channels and said she’s trying “to process everything that’s going on.”
She’s since gone viral and LGBTQ+ organizers are flooding her with support and calls for donations to her Cash App.
“This violence has got to stop,” Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for HRC’s Transgender Justice Initiative, told Rolling Stone. “All of our hearts should hurt watching the videos of this young trans woman being hit by a group of people. Black lives matter and that includes trans, non-binary, queer, cis and straight Black lives. The time is now for us to make changes through an intersectional lens that includes all Black lives.”
Janet Mock has also spoken out and she’s sending sincere support Iyanna’s way.
“My heart aches for you,” wrote the transgender rights activist and writer. “But we got you sis. You’re gonna heal. You rest now. Let us carry what you can’t right now. You deserve rest and peace. We’re showing the fuck up.
Our fight for black lives will not be in sacrifice of you or our sisters. We must stop centering cisgender heterosexual men and their needs. We will not ignore the violence some of these men enact on you, our sisters’ and our siblings’ lives.”
Iyanna Dior. Sis, you’re still standing. I praise and uplift you. I’m sending you the strength of your sisters still standing too — and the ones who no longer could. They deserve rest, and we speak their names too. Iyanna, you are a black trans woman. What a gift! Don’t let nobody tell you otherwise. Sis. I’m sorry. I’m so fucking sorry. They didn’t have to come after you. But they did. There’s no fucking excuse for their brutality, their dangerous ignorance, their fragile masculinity. That shit been killing us. To be brutally attacked and called out your name while a crowd of your brothers and siblings look on….I’m so sorry sis. My heart aches for you. But we got you sis. You’re gonna heal. You rest now. Let us carry what you can’t right now. You deserve rest and peace. We’re showing the fuck up. Our fight for black lives will not be in sacrifice of you or our sisters. We must stop centering cisgender heterosexual men and their needs. We will not ignore the violence some of these men enact on you, our sisters’ and our siblings’ lives. If Black lives matter then Black trans lives should matter as well. We are here. We been here. We need our black cisgender siblings to roll up RIGHT NOW. You ain’t no ally. You are family. We are your family. Speak Iyanna Dior’s name — all our names — just as much as we’ve been screaming yours. We love y’all. We show up for y’all. Now show up for us. #blacklivesmatter #iyannadior #girlslikeus UPDATE: Iyanna’s previous CashApp username $NajaBabiie is not working. She’s verified that her updated CashApp is $IyannaDIO (those are uppercase i). I’d also recommend donating funds to grassroots trans orgs: @tgijustice @mpjinstitute @sylviariveralawproject @youthbreakout @translatinacoalition to name a few.
Iyanna herself has also gone live on Instagram to address the situation and give out her new Cash App, $IyannaDIO.
“I appreciate everything that everyone’s done for me, I’m feeling okay, I’m feeling fine,” said Iyanna.
Iyanna’s beating comes after the death of Tony McDade, a black trans man killed by police in Tallahassee, Florida.
We hope Iyanna and Tony get the justice they deserve.
