G.O.O.D. Money: Here’s What Happened When Kanye Donated $2 Million To The Arbery, Taylor & Floyd Families

Kanye Donates $2 Million To The Arbery, Taylor & Floyd Families
- By alexbossip
After days of speculation over Kanye’s deafening silence amidst the country-wide protests for justice, the “canceled” MAGA minion quietly donated $2 million to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in a commendable gesture that proved he’s not all the way gone YET.
Whether it was actually Kanye’s idea or Kris Jenner and Kimmy improving his image from the shadows, we don’t know, but, in this case, it doesn’t matter because the money went to a great cause at a spooky time for celebs who continue to ruin their own careers with offensive shenanigans.
Hit the flip for the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kanye’s $2 million donation to the movement on the flip.
