Still The Saddest: Trina Offers Apology For Calling Protestors ‘Animals’, Khia Relentlessly Roasts Her

Miami rap fans are reeling after a legend made egregiously rancid respectability remarks about the ongoing George Floyd protests. We hate it had to be her.

As previously reported on the “Trick & Trina Morning Show”, Trina decided to blast looters interrupting the peaceful protests ongoing worldwide. It sounded very much like that Trina believed property, like the property owned by her friend whose business was destroyed by “animals” acting like “they’ve escaped from a zoo”, is more important than black lives.

Her co-host Trick Daddy tried to save her MULTIPLE times and still, the saddest s*** pursued. Trina took a page out of the #AllLiveMatter playbook and brought up black on black crime. Later she’d add that she’s not worried about the police because she has her “license and registration.”

Respectability politics won’t save you, sis!

She’s (of course) since apologized—but people aren’t really buying it.

“I just wanna say that I apologize sincerely, to everybody I offended by what I said,” said Trina. “I spoke passionately about people destroying our community here in Miami, Florida, Dade County, Liberty City, the inner cities. I’m not trying to take away anything from anyone or anybody that was abused from the police. And I can see where that was insenitive.” […] “Me and my Trina’s world I’m automatically speaking for black people and I’m not gonna say ‘Hey black people are animals’, I didn’t say all of my people—I’m not talking about you, not the protestors, the people trying to make change,” said Trina noting that she spoke with elected official including the police commisioner. “Not a store, not nothing, nobody’s fancy car, I’m just speaking from where I felt, things that I saw. I would never say that or call black people animals. That’s not who I am.”

Do y'all accept Trina's apology? pic.twitter.com/C0El8sR1M6 — 𝑰 𝑳𝒖𝒉 𝑮𝒐𝒅 ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) June 4, 2020

Hmmmm.

This is truly sad to see Trina, we’ve been rooting for you FOREVER and we sincerely hope you’ll learn from this.

One such person who’s absolutely not here for Trina’s apology isS, of COURSE, Khia, whose been consistently castigating Trina for HOURS. You truly hate to see it—-but when you do clownery…

