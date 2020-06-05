SMFH: Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend At Gunpoint

Carl Crawford tends to keep a low profile, but as of late, his name is popping up in the headlines every month.

Earlier this year, he entered into a huge legal mess with his artist, Megan The Stallion, and her management company, Roc Nation. The attention of their issues has died down now, but with Carl trying to recoup the millions of dollars he says he spent on Megan, there’s sure to be more news on that in the future. Then, last month, Carl lost a friend and her son in a tragic drowning at his Texas home. Crawford hasn’t even had time to grieve that loss, and now, he has been arrested for domestic violence, according to TMZ.

The alleged victim claims she had recently broken up with the former MLB star after a two-and-a-half-year relationship, but agreed to meet with him on May 8 at her Houston, Texas apartment to talk things out. When Crawford arrived, the woman claims he removed a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket. She then claims Crawford “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.” The woman says Crawford was visibly upset … and claims the former MLB star began interrogating her, warning her that “if she lied to him that he was going to hurt her.”

The woman says she tried to leave her apartment … but says Crawford pushed her down to the ground in the hallway. Crawford, per the docs, then “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck, while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.” When she says she replied that she only knew the other man for a week, she claims Crawford accused her of lying and slammed her head against the wall several times.

While still holding the gun, Crawford allegedly began to squeeze the woman’s neck while asking, “How long had she been having sex with the male.” The woman says she felt like she was about to pass out when her 1-year-old daughter walked over to her, which allegedly distracted Crawford long enough for her to get up and flee the scene. She claims Crawford also fled, but left his gun at the scene. Cops were called — and according to the docs, they observed pink areas on the woman’s neck and an injury to her right hand.

After the incident, the woman says Crawford continued to send her menacing text messages … saying, “That wasn’t a beating u just mad I made u confess.” Crawford also allegedly texted that he was paying someone to track down the other male.

Carl was arrested and held on a $10,000 bond for assault of a family member and impeding breathing. Carls lawyer has stated that he is innocent and has no criminal history.