So Sad: Carl Crawford Breaks Silence About Last Weekend’s Deadly Drowning At His Residence

Former MLB player Carl Crawford has had a stressful year to say the least. The top of the year was fueled with drama surround his 1501 Entertainment music venture. 1501 signed Megan The Stallion and according to Carl invested millions before alleging she ran off on the plug earlier this year after signing a deal with Roc Nation. Carl who’s usually behind the scenes ended up having to step the forefront to defend himself in a scathing Billboard interview. Megan would ultimately win in court, for now, getting approval to release music when she chooses. The situation spiraled so out of hand that even the OG courtesy call maker J. Prince had to get involved and let everyone know the situation will be settled with everyone getting what they are owed.

Coronavirus would hit the US shortly after the situation allowing everything to die down and Meg would go on to blossom with a Beyoncè feature and Carl could go back to keeping a low profile.

While in quarantine last weekend, a deadly double drowning happened at Carl’s Houston residence. Since the news broke Carl has quietly handled the situation and grieved the loss of his friend and her son. Yesterday Carl decided to break his silence and address the situation via his Instagram account letting everyone know he is struggling with the events that went down and asking his followers to pray for the families. Our hearts go out to Carl and the families impacted no one deserves to lose their life so young alongside their child. You can read his full statement below.