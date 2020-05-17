WTF: 2 Dead After Drowning During A Gathering At Carl Crawford’s Houston Home [Video]

Carl Crawford is supposed to be relaxing on an island and living the good life after retiring from the MLB with a career that netted him MILLIONS. It’s estimated he earned $21 Million in 2016 and 2017 alone, and that’s not even including signing bonuses and incentives. Life after baseball seemed to be going good, but Carl still ended up getting back to work instead of relaxing, taking some of his career profits and investing into 1501 Entertainment, where he signed one of the current queens of hip-hop, Megan The Stallion.

Everything seemed like a perfect post-sports career story until the two entered a very public feud over finances earlier this year, which saw Carl step from behind the scenes to the forefront in a scathing Billboard interview. This story essentially went silent when the coronavirus shut down everything, but the legal battle is still ongoing.

Now, according to reports from TMZ, Carl is once again at the forefront of media after a gathering at his Houston, Texas home suffered a massive double tragedy.

The ex-MLB star and current record label chief was hosting a small gathering of 6 people at his north Houston home. The guests included a woman and a young boy — no more than 5 years old — in her care for the day.

We’re told, at one point while Carl was inside, the boy wandered off and fell into his swimming pool out back. The woman went in after him, but neither were able to exit the pool safely. Our sources say Carl tried reviving them the best he could on the spot, but was unsuccessful.

Paramedics did arrive soon after and tried proper life-saving measures themselves, but to no avail, as both died on the scene. Both the woman (25) and the young boy (5) were unresponsive when taken away via ambulance. The story is still developing with no word yet on the relationship between Carl and the two guests.