‘I Don’t Give A S**t, People Are Out Here Dying’: Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Backlash

Former Glee actress Amber Riley finally discussed the current controversy surrounding Lea Michele with Danielle Young on her Real Quick podcast this week, though it’s clear she’s got her priorities elsewhere right now.

According to reports from People, Riley started off the episode by stating that she didn’t want to get into “this Lea Michele thing” since there are obviously far more pressing issues going on throughout the United States and the world right now.

“I don’t give a s**t about this Lea Michele thing,” Amber said quite bluntly. “I really don’t give a f**k. I don’t. I don’t want to be asked about it — and I’m not talking to you, I’m talking about everyone else. … I don’t give a s**t. People are out here dying. Being murdered by police. Trans women are being murdered at the hands of men.”

Eventually, Riley did say a few words on the matter, going on to explain that–despite the narrative circulating online–she wouldn’t label Michele as being racist.

“I’m not going to say that Lea Michele is racist. That’s not what I’m saying. That was the assumption because of what’s going on right now in the world and it happened toward a black person. I’m not going to say that she’s racist.”

If you’re just now catching up with this story, it all started when Lea Michele sent out a tweet condemning the treatment of George Floyd and expressing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Her former Glee co-star, Samantha Marie Ware, responded by accusing her of making her first TV gig on Glee “a living hell.”

In the midst of the backlash being unloaded on Lea, Riley decided to keep things simple by limiting her commentary to two GIFs that expressed exactly how she feels about the accusations.

On the Real Quick podcast, Riley clarified that she hasn’t spoken to Lea Michele in two years, saying, “I wish Lea Michele well. “I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she has grown.”