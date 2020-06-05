Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 11

“…Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there” pic.twitter.com/WHMPziOgqo — meron (@uKnowMySteez) May 30, 2020

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets and memes that got us through another draining week dominated by nationwide protests, community organizing and civil unrest in Amerikkka where the revolution is currently being televised.

At this point, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, donating to the growing movement, canceling celebs every hour or marching for justice in the middle of a pandemic in the latest chapter of the absolute worst year in recent history.

I went to go delete Trina’s music from my library and nothing was there to begin with pic.twitter.com/dINRbT6F1i — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Zachary (@exZACHtchange) June 3, 2020

