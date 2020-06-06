MOREEE Hilarious Comments From Celebrity IG Lives

Luda was so done with Nelly and his unknown songs, look at Tamar’s comment 😭😭😭😭 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/kMRzFPsbQx — I will not be lied to in 2020 (@crazynellz) May 17, 2020

We’ve been quarantined for weeeeeks and Instagram Live continues to be the only thing (well, one of very FEW things) keeping us sane during these traumatizing times where we gather around our cellular devices to watch entertaining celebrity antics from the comfort of our living rooms.

Yep, all sorts of random shenanigans that include twerk contests, beat battles, sing-offs, cooking classes, book readings, DJ mix shows, spicy back-and-forths, makeup tutorials, gender wars, listening parties, group gaming, therapy sessions and the now iconic Verzuz battles that keep us entertained as the world continues to spiral straight to Hell.

Why somebody said they’re squinting to hear it better 💀💀💀 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/ZE0cTMGlJa — Sofiya Ballin (@sofiyaballin) May 26, 2020

