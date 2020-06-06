Damn: Kevin Durant Reveals He Will Not Return To Play In The NBA This Season

In an interview with The Undefeated on Friday, Kevin Durant opened up about George Floyd’s tragic murder and the Black Lives Matter movement, how he’s been holding up after contracting COVID-19 back in March, and what his role is once the NBA returns in July.

When speaking on all the current happenings in the worls, Durant talked about his initial emotions after seeing George Floyd get killed, also talking about how it ignited his personal drive to enact change more than ever.

“It made me think about all the previous videos we’ve seen involving police brutality,” Durant said. “At that point, you get tired of seeing it or wondering if things are going to change or whether we will see this again in the future. Will people’s hearts change? There are just so many questions going through my mind when you see a black man getting slaughtered on TV and on camera like that.”