Porsha Williams Destroys Dennis McKinley’s ‘Postpartum Caused Cheating’ Claim–‘He Was Selfish’

During a recap of this season of #RHOA, Porsha Williams destroyed a claim her fiancé made that went viral.

Early in the season, Porsha was seen in therapy with Dennis McKinley after he cheated on her while pregnant with their daughter. And while there, Dennis claimed that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life suffered and ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’” He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated.” That led Porsha to then correct him and saying that cheating is not a “mistake”—it’s a CHOICE.

Now months later, Porsha’s reflecting on her fiancé words. The two have of course reconciled and are re-engaged—but Porsha’s standing firm; postpartum is not the reason Dennis McKinley stepped out it was simply “selfishness”, said Porsha during the RHOA after-show.

“When he told me he cheated because of postpartum depression, I took it and it rolled right off my back like water off of a duck’s back – because first of all, we still had sex,” said Porsha. He was my biggest support system while I was going through it…So I knew that was just something that maybe had a piece of it, you know? But I knew that wasn’t the whole reason of why he had stepped out.” “People, when they talk about infidelity- they try to make up these big, big deep reasons. And really what it was could’ve been that we got together so fast, and this chick was still there. Maybe I wasn’t around and he just made a phone call. It could be really simple,” she added. “It doesn’t have to be that deep. I think once we kept going to counseling, he came to that he did it because he was selfish, and that’s something he wanted to do. And he found out some things about me that we had never talked about before…”

It’s nice to see Porsha keeping it real about what went down in her relationship—for better or for worse.

