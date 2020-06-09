Jay Ellis Says He Feels Guilty At Bringing His Baby Girl Into Today’s World, But Is Hopeful As Well

What the world needs now is love sweet love… Jay Ellis made an appearance with the ladies of CBS daytime show “The Talk @ Home”. Ellis talked about getting out in the streets to protest and noted that while he’s participated in several protests before things feel differently now because of the size and diversity of the crowds in terms of age, race and sexual orientation… Ellis is a new dad and Sheryl Underwood asked him about the challenges of parenting. He responded saying he feels guilty bringing a baby into this world in the state that it’s in but at the same time he also feels hopeful for our future.

Check out the interview below:

We’ve watched Jay Ellis evolve so much over the last few years and are excited to see what he does next, since he’s now directing and producing . We’re also crossing our fingers that Lawrence and Issa survive Season Four and make their own little “Insecure” baby in Season 5. Is that too much to ask for?