Preciousness: Proud Papa Russell Wilson Puts His QB Hands To Work Styling Sweet Sienna’s Hair

Shout out to all the strong black dads out there putting in work with the beautiful babies. Sunday morning worship for Russell Wilson and Ciara included some sweet daughter daddy time with three-year-old Sienna who got a special ponytail courtesy of her papa. Russell sang along to some gospel music playing in the background while putting in work. Sienna is showing some early signs of being a little bit particular too — she couldn’t keep her hands off while dad brushed her tendrils. We’re hoping Dad’s ponytail was to her liking.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Ciara’s Instagram.

How many dads out there are as confident as Russ when it comes to caring for their kids hair? A basic ponytail is pretty simple, but what are some other styles you guys like to try? Double puffs, space buns and braids are a little more difficult to master but the kids definitely love them.