Gag Order: Khia Keeps Her Promise, Drags Trina For Filth ‘Belly-Flopping Just Like Your Career!’

“I knew you weren’t for black people!”

The 20-year war between Khia and Trina is still ongoing and as promised, Khia’s not letting up. After Trina went viral for likening looters to “animals”, her rap nemesis Khia promised people she’d drag Trina Monday, June 8.

Khia did exactly that yesterday in a nearly 10-minute “Gag Order” rant. In it, Khia keeps up her usual name-calling dubbing Trina “the saddest basset hound” and asserting that she’s the actual animal, not the looters. Things got reaaaaaaally nasty about halfway in however when Khia brought up Trina’s fleeting career and that incident when a racist disrespected Trina at Walmart.

If you can recall, back in November a white woman called Trina a n***** b***” after the rapper accidentally bumped into her. Trina dared the woman to say it again but ultimately left and didn’t pursue charges.

According to Khia, it’s a shame that Trina had worse words for her own people than that woman.

“Sourpuss you are being charged with being a dumb b*** over talking your ass, talking s*** and trying to apologize for it,” said Khia. “Belly-flopping just like your career, meaning every word you said then lying and trying to take it back reading a poorly written apology, being arrogant, delusional, a trifling heated up whore-prostitute with a low IQ thinking everybody is beneath you. Having smoke with your own people but wouldn’t slap the s*** out of that salty cracker that called you a n**** to your face in Walmart, wanting to be an afro Latina when you a whole n****, b*** and doing tricks for Scooby Snacks and still winding up at the bottom with nothing.”

She also added that she should get a verbal lashing for 8:46 seconds, a note to the amount of time ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd.

“Acting like you better than the children you aborted, b*** please! You a flop just like your career and it’s over for you, cuz ain’t no coming back this time. You need to be drugged for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Since we’re the animals. We gonna do it for George today.”

There’s lots more to unpack like Khia saying Trina went on “Love & Flip-Flops” [“Love & Hip Hop”] to bully young girls even though she’s “old and senile” and Trina actually being upset that her “albums weren’t being looted.”

Siiiiiiiiiiigh, when you do clownery the clown comes back to bite. It’s truly sad to see, Trina.

You can watch Khia’s “Gag Order” on Trina below.