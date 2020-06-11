Terrence J and Marlon Wayans Prank Backfires Online

Terrence J Got DRAGGED For This Argument With Marlon Wayans But Here’s The REAL Story

The internet must have been bored on this very Thursday. Out of nowhere an old IG video surfaced of Terrence J twisted off a glass of pinot hating on Marlon Wayans and disrespecting the entire Wayans family. Here it is:

Terrence also yells out about North Carolina A&T and his frat, Omega Psi Phi. In short, Terrence looked like a whole a$$ clown. He quickly got dragged for it, but there’s a catch. It was all part of a skit, apparently.

Terrence’s explanation may be too little too late as the dragging rolled all the way downhill very fast. Hit the flip and see the slander.

