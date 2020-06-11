Bae Of The Day: This Weightlifting Baddie Is Thickaliciously Tearing Up The Internet

As we power through this quarantine and time spent alone at home, we have been doing a lot of perusing the internet for the baddest baes. We have done our best to give you some of the most beautiful, driven, talented women across the worldwide web. All in service of providing you with our Bae Of The Day series.

Sometimes these women are huge celebrities are newsmakers in the reality world, but we also want to highlight women you may be unfamiliar with and want to definitely know down the line. Today’s bae goes by the name is Sai Phifer. She’s an Atlanta-based workout machine with a banging bawdy. She’s currently putting a bunch of workout plans online so you can look like her.

Whoo lawd. Enjoy.