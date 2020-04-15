Meet The Model Whose Carol Baskin Cosplay Shattered The Internet
Bae Of The Day: Meet The Melaniny Model Whose Viral Tiger Print Video Put Carole Baskin To Shame
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Tiger King is one of the biggest internet sensations going on right now. The Netflix show has spawned all sorts of conspiracy theories, internet chaos and even cosplaying. Thanks to the infamy of Carole Baskin, tiger prints and dress ups are back and more popular than ever. We see a lot of women dusting off the tiger print.
Possibly none have done it better than this model and fitness queen who goes by Quintessa. She posted a TikTok below and it absolutely shattered the Internet:
She really came through and shut it all down. The entire internet responded with a bunch of “Carole Baskin could never”…but also “WHO IS THAT?!” Well, we got you covered. Hit the flip to see the bae and why she is killing it.
No pun intended.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.