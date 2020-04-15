Bae Of The Day: Meet The Melaniny Model Whose Viral Tiger Print Video Put Carole Baskin To Shame

Tiger King is one of the biggest internet sensations going on right now. The Netflix show has spawned all sorts of conspiracy theories, internet chaos and even cosplaying. Thanks to the infamy of Carole Baskin, tiger prints and dress ups are back and more popular than ever. We see a lot of women dusting off the tiger print.

Possibly none have done it better than this model and fitness queen who goes by Quintessa. She posted a TikTok below and it absolutely shattered the Internet:

Idk who thought TikTok was easy . This mess took me hours yo

Follow my TikTok y’all pic.twitter.com/UxSGudDjHF — Quintessa (@quintessam_) April 7, 2020

She really came through and shut it all down. The entire internet responded with a bunch of “Carole Baskin could never”…but also “WHO IS THAT?!” Well, we got you covered. Hit the flip to see the bae and why she is killing it.

No pun intended.