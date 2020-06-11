Talladega Whites: Life-Long Loser Ray Ciccarelli Retires From Winless Existence Because NASCAR Banned The KKKonfederate Flag

The FDA probably won’t tell you this but did you know that white tears promote cardiovascular health and increase bone density in Black folks? Ok, that’s probably not true but a cup a day certainly can’t be as bad for you as Donald Trump’s advice to take hydroxychloroquine to cure COVID-19.

Yesterday, we reported that NASCAR took the surprising step to ban the confederate flag from all of their events and properties. By no means is the new policy solving racism in Amerikkka but it’s a good start for a league literally driven by rednecks and good ol’ boys who wouldn’t spill water from the radiator of their souped-up supercars to put out the fire on burning Black body.

The fan reactions were not surprising at all.

NASCAR is a sport born in the south if you ban my flag you are stepping on my second Amendment right you also will not make another dime from me I will call all of the products I Buy and tell them Ian will no longer buy their products because of this you can kiss my southern ass — George Tanner (@GeorgeT33534306) June 10, 2020

We have no idea how the flag is connected to this…person’s second amendment rights but we’re not gonna waste too much time trying to understand the logic of a cousin-f***er.

I don't know why it was so funny when these stats shifted from zeroes to zero percents 😭 https://t.co/J3Gq679oyd — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) June 11, 2020

Anywho, today, driver Ray Ciccarelli announced via Facebook that will be retiring from a sport in which he had zero success. That’s not even a petty dig. Ciccarelli registered zero wins during his career. He’s basically Skip Bayless behind a steering wheel.

His career stats are the nutrition facts on a water bottle. — Alex Potash (@Alex_Potash) June 11, 2020

“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over, i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love,” he wrote. “I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f*cking one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

Everything is for sale except wins. Can’t buy those. Gotta earn ’em. Buh-bye, b!t¢h!