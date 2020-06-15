LHHATL’s Karlie Redd Gets Quickie Divorce From Accused COVID Con Man “Arkansas Mo” (Exclusive)

Karlie Redd just got a quiet quickie divorce from accused scammer boo “Arkansas Mo,” BOSSIP can reveal.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star cinched the divorce last month just a week after filing, leading to speculation that the former couple had already negotiated a settlement deal before she went to court.

Karlie filed for divorce from Mo, who was born Maurice Fayne, last month, saying that she had been living separately from the entrepreneur and that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was no chance that they would ever get back together, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Karlie filed for divorce just two days after the feds arrested her ex for allegedly swindling the government out of more than $2 million in coronavirus stimulus money that was meant to shore up his trucking business. Instead, the feds said Mo misappropriated $1.5 million towards jewelry, $40,000 in child support payments and a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, his complaint states. He was charged with bank fraud and the case is ongoing.

Just a week later, the pair signed off on a settlement where neither would give the other alimony, but Mo agreed to transfer a 2019 BMW into Karlie’s name, the court papers state. There was no property, debts or children from the marriage, the settlement states.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Arkansas Mo and Karlie Redd for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.

Karlie and Mo’s relationship had been mired in drama – and much of it aired on “Love & Hip Hop.” Last season, fellow cast member Alexis Sky claimed she’d been in a long term relationship with Mo – which he denied – and even proposed to her with Karlie’s engagement ring. The women nearly came to blows over the claims. And also last season, Karlie invited her fellow castmates to a funeral home, where she appeared in front of a casket draped with flowers to mourn the end of the marriage.