Tokyo Finally Beating Up Akbar And 7 Other Storylines We Want To See Finished From This Shortened #LHHATL Season

This damn pandemic is ruining everything for us, dammit. We can’t go outside. We have to listen to a dumb a$$ President every day. We haven’t gotten any se*loses signal*. Where were we? Oh yeah, the virus is ruining everything.

One thing it’s ruining is the season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. The show ended halfway through the season as the cast was alerted that filming was going to be interrupted due to the shelter in place orders that came down as a result of the Coronavirus.

Things left off in the middle of chaos as Tokyo laying out Akbar was the biggest moment we’d seen so far. The internet blew the hell up over it.

We’re just sad we won’t see THESE storylines. Hit the flip and see the biggest cliffhangers and moments we hope get resolved when things get back to “normal.”