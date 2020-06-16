For Your Viewing Pleasure: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Speaks On Transforming 16th Street Into A Black Lives Matter Mural [Video]

As citizens across the United States–and in countries throughout the entire world–continue to protest the senseless killings of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and an ever-growing list of names, we’re looking to our local leaders more than ever. Government officials are constantly trying to emphasize how important it is to vote in every election you can, not just for the President of the United States, because seeing changes within your own city will often affect us more than what they’re doing in the White House.

That fact has become even more evident over these past few weeks, with multiple mayors throughout America stepping up to the plate and promising their citizens they’ll do better. One name that keeps coming up in the conversation is D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is doing her best to combat the insanity that’s going on from the POTUS just a few blocks away. One of these decisions included transforming 16th Street into a giant Black Lives Matter mural, which ended up making a big enough impact to see multiple other cities follow suit.

Check out Mayor Muriel Bowser’s interview with James Corden down below to see what she has to say about the future of our country: