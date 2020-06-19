Triggered: Winnie Harlow Blasted For Being A Real Life “Mean Girl”, Responds To Offended Person On Twitter

Sigh.

Fashion model Winnie Harlow apparently rubbed a party goer the wrong way while attending Teyana Taylor’s listening party in LA this week, because the upset woman put the model on blast letting her social media friends in on their alleged bar-side altercation.

The twitter user who goes by Dimplez claims that Winnie was rude and mean as she passed her by the bar in a tweet.

Had the wildest encounter with @WinnieHarlow… crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly–as a human being. God bless her.

Harlow replied to the tweet, seemingly bewildered by the allegation to ask: “what happened?” Dimplez then alleged she was shoved by the former ANTM contestant.

Oh you know… pushing me out the way as you bulldozed your way to the front of a drink line. Having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean girl BS. Be blessed.

My love we were all tipsy, if I passsed you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything. I apologize if I’ve made you feel a way that was definitely not my intent xx https://t.co/BxkL5hfLjA — ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 18, 2020

Yikes! Winnie quoted the allegation, offering a mild apology, but it didn’t stick for long. In a separate tweet, Dimplez alleged that Trey Songz (yes that Trey Songz) had to mediate the situation but, Winnie Harlow denies that that ever happened.

