Seriously Swole: Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Fantastic Physique In Preparation For The Upcoming Mike Tyson Biopic

As movie theaters like AMC announce plans to reopen to the public in the next couple of months, Jamie Foxx has joined in to reassure fans that one of his most highly-anticipated projects, a Mike Tyson biopic, is well on its way to being filmed.

This week, the actor shared an exciting update on the progress of the long-awaited film during an interview with Mark Birnbaum on his Catching Up Instagram Live series. The host introduced the conversation by saying he’s received conflicting reports about the project’s development, saying that while Tyson was confident it would happen eventually, Foxx seemed doubtful. That’s when Birnbaum asked for a definitive answer regarding the project’s future.

“It’s a definitive yes,” Foxx said, before expanding on what led to the years-long delay. “Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling. And I can’t wait to show people what it is … What I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mikes … Everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or a bad place. And I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

Now that the ball is rolling, Foxx went on to reveal that he’s working on changing his physique for the project.

“Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups,” he said “It’s changing the body. Top half. I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that … In changing the body, we will be 216 pounds when we shoot and balloon to to 225-230, which will look like 250 on screen.”

At the 56-minute mark, Jamie Foxx pulled out his phone to show some photo evidence of his impressive progress, proving just how swole he’s gotten in preparation for this role.

Check out the full interview–including the actor’s impressive gains–down below: