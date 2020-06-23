Here’s What Happened After Fabolous & Emily B’s Pregnancy Announcement

Why are people congratulating this toxic/ abusive relationship btw #fabolous & Emily B?! pic.twitter.com/3QM70eIbPr — MilahBspeakz (@MBspeakz) June 22, 2020

By now, you’ve probably heard that Fabolous and his, uh, forever wife Emily B are expecting a baby girl after seemingly rebuilding (and rebranding) their toxic marriage in the aftermath of an unfortunate series of events between the two that continue to linger on social media.

The trendy punchline rapper revealed Emily’s pregnancy while showing love to his family on Father’s Day in a warm and fuzzy that set off loud chitter-chatter across Twitter.

At this point, Fab should be used to the loud whispers, spicy speculation and slander that, once again, flared up during the obsessed over couple’s big moment.

Imma keep my thoughts on Emily B and Fabolous relationship to myself. You all should do the same pic.twitter.com/uqyiOW1GE1 — Ashley Moná (@_LoveAshh) June 22, 2020

