No Games: Over 300 Black Actors & Execs Insist That Hollywood ‘Divest From The Police’

Over 300 black actors are speaking out and demanding change in Hollywood. Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Queen Latifah, Issa Rae, Chadwick Boseman, and others want Hollywood to “divest from the police” and anti-black content.

The group that includes the actors, as well as executives, signed the letter as a part of the Hollywood 4 Black Lives initiative. The initiative is part of the BLD PWR organization started by none other than “Insecure” actor/activist Kendrick Sampson.

“Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have significant influence over culture and politics,” the letter reads. “We have the ability to use our influence to imagine and create a better world. Yet, historically and currently, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness. “The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence have had dire consequences on Black lives. By allowing white people to control and oppress the narratives that affirm Black lives, Hollywood has directly and indirectly inflicted harm and oppression onto our communities. Because Hollywood has been a huge part of the problem, we demand it be a part of the solution. We, as Black people, bring immense, immeasurable cultural and economic value to the industry. We are also suffering from the oppression perpetuated by this industry. We have every right to demand this change. Read our letter and full list of demands at https://t.co/xpBWQ8Pblj. #Hollywood4BlackLives#DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/P9nTRSxF1y — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 24, 2020 […] We demand better. Prove that Black Lives Matter to Hollywood by taking bold moves to affirm, defend and invest in Black lives. Follow the examples of the Minneapolis School District, Denver Public Schools, the University of Minnesota and many other institutions in divesting from the policing system and investing in Black community.”

Sampson’s added more on his personal IG account about Hollywood 4 Black Lives.

“In light of continued systemic, brutal murders of Black people by police and white supremacy, over 300 powerful members of the Black community in Hollywood are standing together with @mvmnt4blklives a coalition of community-based organizations from all over the country including @blklivesmatter @blmlosangeles @osopepatrisse @docmellymel to put together a letter and a list of demands calling on Hollywood to divest from police and make bold moves toward liberation and institutional support for Black people,” he wrote.

We love to see it.

What do YOU think about your Hollywood faves demanding anti-racism in Hollywood???